Some of California's Republicans are in a tight spot. Russia and Sessions aren't making that easier.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield on Thursday morning showed just how sticky of a situation some Republicans are in over the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

“I think the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself in these situations, yes,” McCarthy said on left-leaning MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked if Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from investigations of Russia’s involvement in the election after a Washington Post report showed he did not disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador when asked about them during his Senate confirmation hearing.

In the next hour, McCarthy was on right-leaning “Fox & Friends,” saying he never called on Sessions to relinquish control. McCarthy said the attorney general should just clarify what happened.

“I’m not calling on him to recuse himself …. It’s amazing how people spin things so quickly,” McCarthy said. “It’s amazing how this story comes out right after a great speech by this president, the timing. In his role as senator, he’s going to meet with a lot of ambassadors. That’s his job.”

By day’s end, Sessions had indeed recused himself from investigations into the presidential election. But California’s 14 Congressional Republicans, half of whom are facing potentially tight battles to keep their seats in 2018, remained split — or noticeably silent — on what to do about Sessions.

California’s two Democratic senators and dozens of the state’s 38 Democratic House members quickly called on Sessions to recuse himself from Justice Department investigations into Russia, with many going further and saying he needs to resign. Even centrist Democrats like San Diego’s Rep. Scott Peters said Sessions should resign.

But just four of California’s Republican House members called on Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 elections.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista called on Sessions to recuse himself a week ago, and suggested a special prosecutor could be necessary during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.” On Thursday made sure everyone knew he was ahead of the pack — at least among the GOP.

“The news breaking overnight reaffirms what I called for in an interview last Friday, that we need an independent review by a credible third party and that Attorney General Sessions should recuse himself from any investigation into Russia,” Issa said in a statement. “We need a clear-eyed view of what the Russians actually did so that all Americans can have faith in our institutions.”

Later Thursday, Republican Reps. Ed Royce of Fullerton, Mimi Walters of Irvine and Steve Knight of Santa Clarita joined Issa, but only in his call for Sessions to recuse himself.

The four are among the seven Republican-held California districts national Democrats plan to target in 2018. Voters in each of the districts picked Hillary Clinton for president, and Issa won his ninth term with just 1,600 more votes than his challenger. Others, like McCarthy, are in districts that solidly voted for Trump, but have been encountering big protests at their town halls and offices.

Five members, Reps. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove, Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Paul Cook of Yucca Valley, did not respond to requests for comment, were not available for comment or made no public statements on Sessions Thursday.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) would not say during a news conference Thursday morning if he thought Sessions should relinquish control over an investigation.

“I have no idea, because we have no idea what — what he did or didn't do. So I think it’s up to the attorney general… to talk to the senators if there’s some disagreement there,” Nunes told reporters.

Rep. Ken Calvert, who hails from a solidly red district in Corona, said in a statement after Sessions resigned that he respects the decision. A spokesman for Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) said the congressman was “watching this situation closely, including that of the attorney general, and at this time he will wait until there is more information to pass judgement on the matter.”

Republican Duncan Hunter of Alpine, who was rumored as a potential cabinet candidate and is also from a safe Republican district, accused the Democrats of being on a political “witch hunt” against President Trump and his administration, saying that Sessions, who was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee before he became attorney general, had every right to met with the Russian ambassador.

Hunter suspects Sessions’ failure to disclose the meeting during his confirmation hearing was either a “unconscious mistake” or a misunderstanding. The attorney general likely interpreted the question to be focused on whether he met with the Russian ambassador on behalf of the Trump campaign, he said.

“I don’t think he needs to recuse himself, but if he decides to just to calm everyone fears, that’s fine too,” Hunter said during a telephone interview.

Even with Sessions’ recusal, California’s vulnerable Republicans are likely to continue to feel pressure on the Russia investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank, the top Democrat on the House Select Intelligence Committee, appeared at the news conference with Nunes and had a decidedly different take than his fellow committee leader, saying for the first time that a special prosecutor should be appointed — a step beyond simple recusal, which still allows Sessions’ deputy to be involved in the case.

“Up until now I wasn’t sure whether there should be a special prosecutor because that is a function of a couple things. It’s a function of whether the attorney general can be independent and — or where there’s a conflict of interest or an appearance of impropriety, and whether there’s something concrete and specific enough to be investigated,” Schiff told reporters. “I am now convinced that both of those criteria are met and that an independent prosecutor should be appointed.”

Schiff said that until Sessions’ confirmation testimony to the Senate is reviewed it’s too early to say whether Sessions should resign, but there was a chorus of California Democrats — including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco and Sen. Kamala Harris of Los Angeles — who were quickly calling for the attorney general to step down.

