Before he launched a bid for California governor, Republican John Cox made a fortune in real estate

One of Cox’s apartment complexes in Crystal Lake, Ill., was stung by an allegation of racial discrimination in 2005. Tenant Bridget Krieman alleged that the apartment manager there used racial slurs when referring to Krieman’s son, who is biracial. A federal court judge dismissed the case in 2006, citing a lack of evidence and some allegations falling outside the statue of limitations. Krieman could not be reached for comment. Cox said the allegation had no merit and noted that the case was dismissed.