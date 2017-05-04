All of California's GOP House members voted to pass the Obamacare repeal bill

After intense days of pressure from constituents and House leaders, all 14 California House Republican joined their colleagues Thursday to vote for a GOP roll back of the Affordable Care Act. Here are all their votes:

Representative Stance Rep. Ken Calvert (Corona) Yes Rep. Paul Cook (Yucca Valley) Yes Rep. Jeff Denham (Turlock) Yes Rep. Duncan Hunter (Alpine) Yes Rep. Darrell Issa (Vista) Yes Rep. Steve Knight (Palmdale) Yes Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Richvale) Yes Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Bakersfield) Yes Rep. Tom McClintock (Elk Grove) Yes Rep. Devin Nunes (Tulare) Yes Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (Costa Mesa) Yes Rep. Ed Royce (Fullerton) Yes Rep. David Valadao (Hanford) Yes Rep. Mimi Walters (Irvine) Yes

The American Health Care Act, which government estimates have said could lead to 24 million fewer Americans with health insurance and substantially affect both those on Medicaid and with employer provided insurance, passed the House 217-213. It will now move on to the Senate, where it is expected to face multiple stumbling blocks.

More than half of the Golden State’s Republicans were among the members who were leery of the bill when it was changed to accommodate the far-right Freedom Caucus, including allowing states to scrap protections for people with preexisting conditions. But an amendment that added $8 billion to offset insurance costs for some people with pre-existing conditions appears to have swayed some of the holdouts, including Rep. Jeff Denham (Turlock), who earlier this week said he would vote against the bill.

House Republican leaders insist the bill will still cover people with preexisting conditions such as asthma, pregnancy or cancer — conditions that were used by insurance companies to deny coverage prior to Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. But most healthcare experts and patient advocates dispute that. The House did not wait for an official report from the Congressional Budget Office on how much the bill will cost or how it will affect Americans.

New tax credits created under the bill could not be spent on any policy that covers abortions, which will significantly affect any Californian who receives federal assistance to pay for insurance. Under California law, all insurance policies offered in the state must include abortion coverage.

A side-by-side comparison of Obamacare and the GOP’s replacement plan »

As expected, all 39 California House Democrats voted against the bill.

Seven of the 14 Republicans in California’s delegation represent districts that picked Hillary Clinton for president in November, and Democrats have already announced they will focus on winning those seats.

Democrats are expected to lambast their Republican colleagues in the 2018 midterm election for supporting the bill, just as Republicans did to win a wave of seats after the Affordable Care Act passed. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) had an opening warning.

"Most people don't even know who their congressperson is in many places. And now they'll find out. They will find out that their congressperson voted to take away their healthcare," she told reporters before the vote.