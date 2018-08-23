Advertisement

Tequila, golf, and vacations: What Duncan Hunter and his wife allegedly bought with $250,000 of campaign funds

By Colleen Shalby
Aug 22, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) and his wife, Margaret, were indicted Tuesday on campaign corruption charges. (David Brooks / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Campaign funds aren’t typically spent on 30 shots of tequila, Punky Brewster memorabilia, Minnie Mouse ears and a trip through the aisles of a Michaels craft store. Nor are they used to fly pet rabbits cross-country or to finance family vacations.

But that’s how Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) and his wife, Margaret, allegedly appropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars. The California congressman and his wife were indicted Tuesday on campaign corruption charges, accused of spending $250,000 on personal expenses, then filing false campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission. Below is an itemized list of some of those expenditures detailed in the indictment.

In-n-Out, Carl’s Jr., Jack in the Box, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken and other fast-food chains

Cost: More than $3,300

Vons, Albertsons, Haggen and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar commissary

Cost: More than $9,000

In-N-Out and other fast-food chains accounted for more than $3,300 in expenses. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)

Family vacations to Italy, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Boise

Cost: More than $26,600

Trips to Costco, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Target and Michaels

Cost: More than $2,400

A personal ski trip to the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

Cost: $1,008.72

One tablecloth, three square pillows, a three-piece brush set, a metal tray, four temporary shades, four window panels, a white duck, two Punky Brewster items, a ring pop and two five-packs of “animals.”

Cost: $307.72. Margaret Hunter told the campaign treasurer the expenses were used for “teacher/parent supporter events.”

Tickets to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Cost: $704

A round of golf and beer

Cost: $164.92. When asked if the expense was campaign related, Duncan Hunter said “Yessir – All good.”

Hunter called his Men's Wearhouse expense "a possible semi-embarrassment that I had to let ride."
Hunter called his Men's Wearhouse expense "a possible semi-embarrassment that I had to let ride." (Andrew Burton / Getty Images)

A trip to Men’s Wearhouse to “re-cut” two pairs of pants

Cost: $142.36. When the charge was uncovered, Duncan Hunter said “Lol. Men’s Warehouse was a possible semi-embarrassment that I had to let ride. I used the wrong card, then didn’t want to explain the forced refund...”

A vacation centered on a family member’s participation in a dance competition

Cost: $640.05. This wasn’t the only amount spent on dance competition-related trips.

An airplane ride for the family rabbit

Cost: $250

Two greens fees, food and drinks at the Rancho Bernardo Golf Resort

Cost: $204.34. Duncan Hunter called it a “Christian thing” with a supporter.

SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park

Cost: $253.62. Margaret Hunter suggested the charges be classified as an “educational tour.”

Minnie Mouse ear headbands, a Star Wars droid knit beanie, and a raglan-sleeve black-and-gray Star Wars girls T-shirt at Disneyland’s Star Trader shop

Cost: $229.44. The charge was labeled as “food/bev.”

Thirty shots of tequila and one steak at a bachelor party

Cost: $462.46

