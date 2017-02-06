Noisy town hall protests show how the left is trying out tea party tactics to fight Trump

There has been no shortage of opportunities for the anti-Trump left to vent their angst since the president took office: Women’s marches, airport protests and impromptu rallies have become a near-daily feature of life in cities across California and the nation.

But people have also begun showing up at less likely venues: strip malls and business parks that house the offices of their members of Congress. Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up to an overflowing town hall meeting being held by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) in his Northern California district, which ended when McClintock was escorted out by police while a huge crowd demonstrated outside.

“I think the importance was to show Mr. McClintock that we are not going to stand for anyone who’s on board with the Trump agenda,” said Doug Todd, who lives in McClintock’s district and helped organize some of the protesters. “We weren’t just going to smile and nod the whole time.”

Like many of the volunteer organizers, Todd considers his group an affiliate of Indivisible, a group recently created by former congressional staffers trying to deploy the same strategies against President Trump that made the anti-Obama tea party so successful.

Ezra Levin, who co-wrote a protest manual called “Indivisible Guide” with his wife and other former staffers, says the tea party’s focus on congressional representatives and just saying no to policy changes were the main ingredients of its secret sauce.

“They understood the fundamentals of constituent power … because they know that every member of Congress wakes up every morning thinking, ‘Hey, what can I do to get reelected?’ ” Levin said.

Indivisible has become a nonprofit since launching in December, and many of its thousands of registered groups are emerging in places like Orange County and the Central Valley, hardly known as incubators for progressive politics.

The demonstrations organized by these groups haven’t been going entirely smoothly. Protesters at the offices of at least three Southern California Republicans say they have been met with locked doors and staffers who refused to pick up the phone over the past few weeks.

About 200 people gathered outside the office of Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) last week and couldn’t get inside. Walters spokeswoman Abigail Sigler said that the congresswoman was in Washington at the time and that the office doors were locked because members of the group “have repeatedly harassed the congresswoman’s staff,” including on Twitter.

Retired U.S. Marine Tim O'Healy, left, with his wife, Misty O'Healy, joined more than 100 people gathered last Tuesday outside of Rep. Darrell Issa's Vista office. (Peggy Peattie / San Diego Union-Tribune)

A similar incident occurred at the office of Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) on Jan. 20, where protesting constituents complained that staff “barricaded” themselves inside and would not accept a letter they had signed. Calvin Moore, a spokesman for Issa, said the office was closed for part of that morning for the inauguration, and that the staff eventually received the letter. At least one other meeting with a small group of protesters was productive, Moore said.

In another incident last Tuesday, police emerged from Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s Huntington Beach office to confront the protesters, citing concerns about noise and crowding a fire exit.

Ken Grubbs, a Rohrabacher spokesman, said the demonstrators were “disruptive” and made it “impossible to work.” The door is routinely locked so that visitors must identify themselves, Grubbs said. Videos from the most recent incident show self-identified constituents taking turns knocking on the door and then leaving messages on the intercom system. Building management called police, Grubbs said.

Rohrabacher’s is one of seven Republican-held congressional districts in California where Hillary Clinton received more votes than Trump did. Issa, who is regarded as one of the most vulnerable, won reelection by just 1,621 votes. All seven, including Walters, have been named as targets by Democrats for the 2018 election.

“I like to think that the fundamental aspect of their job is to speak to their constituents,” said Mike Lisenbery, who helped organize the demonstration at Rohrabacher’s office. “Regardless of whether I or anybody else voted for him, it’s still our taxes that are paying his salary.”

The 33-year-old Apple store employee said he’s never been this politically involved. In the five weeks since Lisenbery launched his Indivisible OC group on Facebook, nearly 1,300 people have joined.

Levin’s guide instructs would-be activists to follow two tea party tenets: show up on your home turf and play defense by fighting against policies instead of proposing new ones.

Many of the demonstrations have largely done that by focusing on one or two “action items” with each encounter and calling on representatives to oppose specific Trump appointees or policies, such as the refugee ban or the Obamacare repeal.

Outside the Santa Clarita office of Republican Rep. Steve Knight last Thursday, nearly 200 people waited in a line that snaked out of his second-floor suite, summoned in part by local Indivisible organizers. One by one, the protesters handed letters opposing the repeal of the Affordable Care Act to Knight’s staffers as L.A. County sheriff’s deputies looked on. A Knight staffer thanked the protesters for coming and being respectful.

Kathy DeChellis, a 64-year-old retiree and protester, said it was her first demonstration since the 1970s, when she marched through San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to protest the Vietnam War.

“I decided it was time to get off my retired rear end and do something. We ought to take a lesson from the tea party, organize from the grassroots and get loud,” she said.

Matt Barreto, a UCLA political science professor who coauthored a book about the tea party movement, said this fledgling movement’s success will depend on capturing rank-and-file Americans: At its height, roughly a quarter of Americans identified with the tea party.