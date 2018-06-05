California Sen. Josh Newman faces recall election fueled by his support for higher gas tax

Voters in Southern California's 29th Senate District will cast ballots Tuesday in a recall election that’s widely seen as a proxy battle between the state’s Democratic and Republican parties.
Freshman state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) is fighting to keep his seat amid Republican efforts to reclaim the district, a longtime GOP stronghold previously represented by termed-out Republican Sen. Bob Huff.
Republicans targeted Newman over his support last year for Senate Bill 1, which increased the gas tax and vehicle fees to pay for road and bridge repairs and mass transit improvements.
Newman was one of 81 legislators who backed the measure, but Republicans want to tap voter discontent over the higher levies in this swing district. Also, electing a Republican representative would hurt Democrats’ ability to regain a supermajority in the state Legislature.
Newman, who was elected in a close contest in 2016, called the recall “an abuse of the constitutional process.”
“This is about the downward spiral of partisan politics,” Newman said, “where the ends justify any means.”
Carl DeMaio, a former member of the San Diego City Council who organized the recall, has said Newman was selected for a recall because of his narrow victory over former Republican Assemblywoman Ling Ling Chang. Newman won by fewer than 2,500 votes out of nearly 318,000 cast.
DeMaio has called the move to target Newman the “gazelle strategy,” which focuses on seemingly vulnerable Democrats.
District 29 mostly falls in Orange County, but also includes some of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Democrats have a slight edge over Republicans when it comes to registered voters — 36.2% compared with 33.4% — and 26.2% of voters claim no party preference.
The state Republican Party has spent more than $1.2 million on the recall election, including more than $490,000 to back Chang. Party spokesman Matt Fleming accused Newman of “being out of step with his district.”
Voters on Tuesday’s ballot will be asked whether Newman should be recalled, and a majority is needed to bounce him from office.
A second question asks voters to choose among Democrats Kevin Carr, Joseph Cho, Josh Ferguson and Republicans Chang, George C. Shen and Bruce Whitaker. If the recall passes, the challenger with the most votes wins the seat.
A recent USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times statewide poll found that 51% of California voters want to repeal increases to the state's gas tax and vehicle fees. Those numbers are higher in Orange and San Diego counties and the Inland Empire, where 64% support a repeal. The question will appear on the November ballot, and potentially be a turnout driver for GOP voters.
Newman said last year’s tax increase legislation failed to properly explain the policy to voters. He pointed to Proposition 69, which he jointly authored to appear on Tuesday’s ballot. If it passes, it would require that all of the new gas tax and vehicle fee money be spent on roads and transportation.
Democratic leaders, including Gov. Jerry Brown, have helped raise more than $4 million to fight Newman’s recall. Also, the Senate Democratic Caucus allowed the state Fair Political Practices Commission to lift a $4,400 cap on contributions to Newman's anti-recall campaign from other senators.
In recent weeks, campaign workers for Newman have dressed up in bull costumes and stood on busy intersections in the district, holding signs that read: “The recall is bull—.”
Newman is a Yale University graduate with a bachelor's degree in history and a former captain in the U.S. Army whose military assignments included a nuclear weapons detachment in South Korea. He later ran a veterans charity.