How a congressional race in Santa Barbara became one of the most expensive in the country

The political mailers piled up at David Rowan’s Paso Robles home this spring as nine different candidates sought to escape the June primary for a shot at replacing retiring Democratic Rep. Lois Capps.

One flier stood out to Rowan, a 69-year-old Republican and semi-retired private investigator.

The shiny pamphlet was sent by an Austin, Texas, group called Citizen Super PAC in support of 28-year-old GOP candidate Justin Fareed. Rowan shot off a letter to the local paper in March upset with what he saw as the mailer’s overly broad promises.

But another question lingered in Rowan’s head as the primary went on and the group’s spending rose — $310,000 so far on mailers and a television ad to support Fareed. Who was behind Citizen Super PAC?

Updates on California politics »

Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara) greet Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Max Hokit. (Javier Panzar / Los Angeles Times) Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara) greet Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Max Hokit. (Javier Panzar / Los Angeles Times) Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara) greet Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Max Hokit. (Javier Panzar / Los Angeles Times)

The answer requires digging into the $1.5 million that was spent by super PACs and nonprofit groups like the Texas organization to influence voters in the primary.

It is an especially tough task in California’s 24th Congressional District due to the sheer magnitude of the spending: Only five Congressional races in the country so far this election cycle have seen more money from outside groups, according to rankings by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics that tracks spending in federal races.

Groups with ties to both parties were lured to the open House race and a slew of candidates competing in a somewhat unpredictable primary system where the two highest vote-getters — regardless of party — could advance to the general election.

The names voters will see on the ballot this fall belong to the two people who benefited the most from outside spending: Fareed, a former Capitol Hill staffer, and Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

Most of the outside money, about $828,000, was spent by two well-known Democratic groups — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the House Majority PAC — on Carbajal’s behalf.

That the money flowed to Carbajal instead of the other prominent Democrat in the race, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, is not surprising. Carbajal spent years climbing the ranks of local Democratic politics and had the backing of Capps along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“There is a great deal at stake," Pelosi told The Times about the race earlier this spring. “This is not a foregone-conclusion Democratic district. And we have to win that district.”

More surprising was that national Democrats stepped in so early to spend, a reflection of lessons learned since the top-two primary first started throwing political handicappers for a loop in 2012.

That year political insiders were stunned when two Republicans knocked Redlands mayor and Democratic favorite Pete Aguilar out of the top-two primary in an Inland Empire House race. Democrats had a 5 percentage-point advantage among voters in that race but split the blue vote between four candidates.

The party was not looking to be Aguilared again.

“It is clear that nobody is going to be caught napping in 2016,” Carbajal’s political consultant Doug Herman, who also worked for Aguilar at the time, told The Times just before his candidate captured 31.9% of the vote in the primary. Fareed won 20.5% of the vote, besting Republican state Assemblyman K.H. “Katcho” Achadjian by just 2 percentage points, or 4,805 votes.

A political mailer paid for by Austin, Texas group Citizen Super PAC to support Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed. A political mailer paid for by Austin, Texas group Citizen Super PAC to support Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed. A political mailer paid for by Austin, Texas group Citizen Super PAC to support Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed.

While Carbajal counted on outside money from groups closely tied to the Democratic party that rely on liberal mega-donors like Chicago Businessman Fred Eychaner, the influx of money behind Fareed had murkier origins.

The source of the funds Citizen Super PAC spent on behalf of Fareed is hard to trace because the group functions as a sort of shell for other donors. The group has accepted six-figure checks from nonprofit groups that do not disclose their donors, other political committees, one of the country’s largest coal companies and well-heeled individuals.

The Texas group supported Republicans in House and U.S. Senate races around the country, including more than $370,000 to support the reelection bids of Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady.

Chris Gober, one of the group’s founders and a former Republican National Committee staffer, described Citizen Super PAC as “a plug-and-play committee for donors to fund the specific projects” without having to set up a new group. He did not respond when asked which groups wanted their contributions spent on supporting Fareed’s campaign.

One group, a pro-Fareed political action committee in San Rafael, Calif. called New Generation, transferred $129,790 to Citizen Super PAC shortly before disbanding in January. New Generation received $100,000 from the coal mining giant Murray Energy Corp. in October of 2015, as well as $29,800 from two Los Angeles medical companies whose executives had already contributed the maximum allowed to Fareed’s primary campaign coffers.

Caption The ultimate side-by-side convention comparison of Clinton and Trump on the issues An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. Caption Trump comments on the military Trump comments on the military Trump comments on the military

Robert Murray, the coal company’s chief executive, hit the limit for contributions to a federal campaign when he gave Fareed’s primary campaign $2,700 in March 2015. His company’s political action committee maxed out with $5,000 the same day.