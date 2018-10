California's Kamala Harris is a big draw on the midterm campaign trail, bolstering a national profile

“She was clearly a huge draw for us. She’s just really energizing, not just at a dinner like this, but also a lot of our grassroots work, she’s been out doing that as well,” Pepper said. “To have some of these respected national figures come in to help share that message and fire people up is really important right now, and if it translates into more volunteers, and more people going to the doors and making phone calls, in the end that’s how you win elections.”