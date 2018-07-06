'Trust me, I'll do just fine,' Trump says about upcoming meeting with Putin

"I put him into the world of politics!" Trump said. "How vicious is the world. But Jon Tester said things about him that were horrible and that weren't true." In his role as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, Tester released a list of allegations that created a portrait of a long history of professional misconduct by Jackson. Those included claims that Jackson had a "pattern" of distributing medication with no patient history and that he crashed a government vehicle while intoxicated after a Secret Service going-away party.