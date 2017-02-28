Trump did what? Catch up on everything he's done this week

Time flies. It’s week six of Donald Trump’s presidency. So far, Trump has continued to sever ties with the news media, taken credit for Hollywood’s dysfunctional Oscars ending and addressed his relationship with Russia, again.

Last weekend

Trump is skipping out on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The last president to miss the event was Ronald Reagan, but that’s because he was recovering from an assassination attempt in 1981 (and he still called in). The last president to purposefully skip the dinner was Richard Nixon.

Trump’s pick for Navy secretary, Philip Bilden, withdrew his name from consideration. It’s the second White House nominee to skip out on a Pentagon position because of financial issues.

Monday, Feb. 27

In a blow to civil rights advocates, the Jeff Sessions-led Justice Department changed course on the Obama administration’s challenge to a Texas voter identification law. Under Obama, federal attorneys had argued that the 2011 law suppressed the freedoms of minority voters.

Back to the travel ban. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Justice Department’s request to hold proceedings on the Trump administration’s travel ban. The court will carry on, and with its first brief due on March 10.

Trump has a theory for the whole Oscars’ envelope mix-up. The president thinks Hollywood’s obsession with him distracted everyone from keeping order.

Trump again denies that he’s initiated a phone conversation with anyone in Russia in recent years. “I haven’t called Russia in 10 years,” he said.

An extra 10%. Trump vowed to increase military spending by $54 billion by cutting an equally large amount from domestic programs, such as environmental protection and education.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than by watching Trump’s first address to Congress, where he talked about immigration, education, healthcare and more. Read the transcript.

On a scale of A through F, Trump graded his presidential performance a C or a C+ on messaging, an A for achievement and an A+ for effort. Speaking of grades, see how our readers have judged the president’s leadership.

If confirmed, Dan Coats will be the nation’s top intelligence official. During his hearing, he voiced concerns about Russia’s “assertiveness in global affairs.”

Trump issued an order to begin rolling back clean-water rules enacted by former President Obama.

