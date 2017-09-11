Ivanka Trump had breakfast with Janet Yellen as the president considered the Fed chair's renomination

Ivanka Trump and Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen had breakfast this summer as President Trump considered whether to nominate Yellen for another term as the central bank chief.

Ivanka Trump and Yellen dined at the Fed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 17, according to Yellen's calendar, which the Fed releases to the public with about a one month lag.

A Fed spokeswoman declined to comment Monday on what was discussed at the breakfast or who requested it. A White House spokesman also did not provide details.

The Fed chair often meets with administration officials and members of Congress. But a sit-down with a member of the First Family is highly unusual for the chief of the nation's independent central bank.

The breakfast came as Yellen's four-year term is set to expire in February. She has not said publicly if she is interested in a second term but Trump has said he is considering renominating her.

Ivanka Trump is an unpaid assistant to the president and a key advisor. She has advocated for women's issues, such as paid family leave and an expanded child tax credit.

Yellen, the first woman to lead the Fed, gave a speech in May at Brown University entitled "So We All Can Succeed: 125 Years of Women's Participation in the Economy."

A few weeks later, Ivanka Trump tweeted a quote from the speech and a link to it.