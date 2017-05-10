Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates testifies about her warnings to the Trump administration about Flynn