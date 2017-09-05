White House demands major immigration overhaul while mocking lawmakers

The White House set an ambitious goal for Congress Tuesday — passing a comprehensive immigration overhaul in six months — even as it belittled fellow Republicans who control the House and Senate for failing to pass laws and for taking a summer recess.

The twin messages could hurt President Trump’s already fractious relationship with congressional leaders and make it more difficult for the president to pass an already-crowded legislative agenda that faces multiple obstacles.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Congress needs to provide more than "just a one-piece fix" to replace the Obama-era program that gives temporary work permits to about 800,000 migrants who came to America illegally as children.

"We've got to do an overall immigration reform that is responsible and frankly that’s lawful," she said during her daily news briefing at the White House.

“The goal here is that Congress actually fixes the problem,” she added.

She suggested that legislation to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program should include, among other provisions, money to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

The wall was a key Trump promise on the campaign trail, but it has gone nowhere in Congress. Democrats needed to pass an immigration overhaul are unlikely to support providing money for the border barrier.

“I don’t think the president’s been shy about the fact that he wants a wall and certainly something that he feels is an important part of a responsible immigration reform package,” Sanders said.