How last winter’s El Niño reshaped the California coast

El Niño may not have brought much rain to Southern California, but it has taken its toll on the Golden State’s beaches. A new study looking at the waves, water levels and coastal changes at 29 beaches across California, Oregon and Washington has found that the 2015-16 El Niño winter season triggered unprecedented erosion across much of the West Coast.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, document a sharp decline from which these natural systems may not be able to recover, which could have far-reaching environmental and economic impacts. Data also offer a window into how the coast will hold up under climate change and its associated sea-level rise.

“This is likely the kind of El Niño we may experience more in the future,” said lead author Patrick Barnard, a coastal geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Santa Cruz.

El Niño is a multiyear weather pattern that typically brings big storms to the West Coast. Drought-parched Southern California had awaited the expected rainy season over the 2015-16 winter with bated breath, hoping it would top up California’s dwindling water supply. But the rain never materialized, leaving many Angelenos wondering whether El Niño really came to the region at all.

But the phenomenon did hit Southern California — along with the rest of the West Coast — hard. That’s because the weather pattern isn’t just about rain; its strength also can be measured by the power of the waves pounding the coastline.

Barnard knew he wasn’t the only one watching the coastlines; colleagues at more than half a dozen institutions had been monitoring activity along the West Coast. They quickly realized that, wet or not, they could have a monster El Niño on their hands — and that it could take a major toll on beaches.

Beaches go through a seasonal cycle: Powerful winter waves drag sand out to sea, eroding them, while more gentle waves in the summer deposit much of that sand back onshore. During El Niño winters, the waves are extra strong, removing even more sand than usual.

The scientists gathered data using airborne light detection and ranging, or LIDAR, by measuring sand levels as well as by driving all-terrain vehicles across beaches to perform GPS-based topographic surveys. That kind of analysis wasn’t possible during the last really big El Niño season during the 1997-98 winter, when GPS technology was just coming online, Barnard said.

Researchers found that the most extreme waves were about 50% higher during the 2015-16 El Niño season than usual, and the level of beach erosion was a whopping 76% higher than normal.

Barnard and his colleagues had expected this El Niño would be big — they just hadn’t thought it would be quite this big.

“We saw the conditions in the Pacific, but I think we were definitely surprised at the scale of the event — especially in relation to the other two monster El Niños that have always been considered to be the big ones,” he said, referring to the 1982-83 and 1997-98 winter seasons.

The problem with such high erosion is that there’s very little chance the gentler waves of summertime can deposit enough sand to make up the difference — which makes an El Niño like last year’s a potentially unrecoverable event for the natural system.

The combination of powerful waves and little rain in Southern California also was the worst-case scenario for the area’s beaches, Barnard said, because beaches are replenished with new sediment washing down from rain-swollen rivers.

The loss of such beach area has serious consequences for the plants and animals that rely on that habitat, as well as economic ramifications for property owners and cities near such coveted shorelines. Beaches bring in money from both locals and tourists — which is why millions of dollars are often spent to bring in sand to artificially replenish them.

This El Niño may have been a big one, but it’s not exactly an anomaly, Barnard said, which means cities, businesses and citizens may have to plan accordingly. For now, researchers say they plan to continue tracking the health of the West Coast beaches.

“Because these kinds of events are forecast to be more common in the future, it’s really important for us to capture these in great detail so we can get a better sense for what kinds of winters we may expect more often in the future,” he said.

