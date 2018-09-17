It's been an especially bad summer for mosquitoes. These fish can help

Lady Culexes need a blood meal to lay their eggs, but they’d rather bite birds than people. In fact, just 2% of all Culex bites involve humans. And because they are inclined to lay their eggs in dirty swimming pools and other fairly large bodies of water, they are relatively easy to manage — especially with the help of biological controls such as mosquitofish. A single female fish can eat up to 100 squiggly, thread-like mosquito larvae in a day.