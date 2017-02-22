Explore 14 alien worlds (and Earth) with NASA’s whimsical travel posters

It’s never too early to plan your trip to space, at least according to the folks at NASA.

To travel to alien worlds, humans would need light-speed technology — or have millions of years to spare to fly by jumbo jet. In the meantime, we can imagine our extraterrestrial dream vacation thanks to a team of designers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

With a set of 15 downloadable travel posters, we can follow in the footsteps of NASA’s Voyager mission and experience the thrill of a “gravity assist,” explore alien oceans on Earthlike moons or travel far beyond the reaches of our solar system to intriguing and mysterious exoplanets. The latest addition promises a planet-hopping adventure to the TRAPPIST-1 system, a newly described set of Earth-sized exoplanets that scientists say are promising candidates in the search for life.

Found: Seven rocky Earth-sized planets in orbit around a nearby star »

There’s also a poster promoting Earth as a destination, reminding the weary space traveler that there’s no place like our warm, watery, breathable home.

Poster-sized images are available to download for free on JPL’s website.

Earth ‘The Grand Tour’ Venus Mars Jupiter Enceladus Titan Europa Ceres 51 Pegasi b HD 40307g Kepler-186f Kepler-16b PSO J318.5-22 Trappist-1

sean.greene@latimes.com

@seangreene89

MORE IN SCIENCE

Can a mouse meditate? Why these researchers want to find out

NASA's Juno spacecraft to remain in extra-long orbit for the rest of its time at Jupiter

'Extraordinary levels' of pollution have contaminated even the deepest parts of the Pacific Ocean