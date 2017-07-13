The U.S. should rethink its entire approach to painkillers and the people addicted them, panel urges

To reverse a still-spiraling crisis fueled by prescription narcotic drugs, a panel of experts advising the federal government has recommended sweeping changes in the ways that physicians treat pain, their patients cope with pain, and government and private insurers support the care of people living with chronic pain.

In a comprehensive report on what must be done to staunch the toll of opiates in the United States, a report released by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine makes clear that steps taken to prevent the creation of future opiate addicts will drive some now dependent on these drugs toward street drugs such as fentanyl and heroin.

“It is therefore ethically imperative to couple a strategy for reducing lawful access to opioids with an investment in treatment for the millions of individuals” already hooked on opioids, the panel wrote.

Even as lawmakers in Washington debate a bill expected to reduce access to addiction treatment for many patients, the expert panel called on states and the federal government to provide “universal access” to such treatment in hospitals, jails and prisons, and community-based programs.

The panel also urged states to buck a trend of getting tough on drug users. Backed by the federal government, states instead should adopt practices, including needle exchanges, safe havens for injection-drug users, and broadened access to the opioid reversal agent naloxone, that reduce overdose deaths and prevent the spread of disease, the committee said.

A Philadelphia police officer holds a package of the overdose reversal agent naloxone hydrochloride, or Narcan, while on patrol near a heroin encampment. A new report urges "universal access" to addiction treatment.

In 2015, some 2 million Americans were thought to be abusing prescription narcotics and 600,000 were using heroin — the majority of them one-time prescription opiate users. It cites research suggesting that, among patients prescribed opioid pain relievers, at least 8% develop “opioid use disorder,” and 15% to 26% engage in problematic behaviors that suggest they have become dependent.

The new report chronicles the surge of opioid painkiller use starting in the early 1990s, as new and aggressively marketed formulations of opioid painkillers came to the market, and physicians armed with those drugs became more responsive to patients’ complaints about pain.

Sales of the powerful prescription opiate OxyContin rose from $48 million in 1996, a year after it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, to more than $1 billion by 2000. And between 1999 and 2010, sales of prescription opioids grew fourfold. As physicians prescribed more — and more powerful -- narcotic pain relievers to more patients for more conditions over a longer period of time, overdose deaths linked to opiates tripled between 1990 and 2015.

Misuse of and dependence on opioids “is a very big problem,” said panel member Dr. Mark Schumacher, chief of the division of pain medicine at UC San Francisco’s School of Medicine. “And it’s unfortunately going to get worse.”

The FDA should launch a wholesale review of all narcotic medications on the market, applying a new standard of safety that considers a drug’s risk to those beyond the patient. States should provide “universal access” to opiate addiction treatment and needle exchanges. And insurers should expand their coverage of non-drug treatments — from acupuncture to psychotherapy — that have been shown to work for many forms of chronic pain.

