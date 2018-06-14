U.S. teens are taking fewer risks with their health, though drinking and unsafe sex are still common

Nationwide, 29% of students said they taken at least one puff from a cigarette at some point in their lives, and 9% smoked at least once during the previous 30 days, including the 2% who smoked on a daily basis. All of these figures were down sharply from 1991, when 70% of students said they had tried at least one cigarette, 28% said they had smoked in the past month and 10% smoked every day.