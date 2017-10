Surfers carved the waves in the 54th annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic Saturday and Sunday in Laguna Beach.

The contest, administered by the city and open to Laguna residents, is scheduled every year between June and October, but the weekend changes depending on the swells.

Contestants competed in a variety of age groups. The event also featured longboard, bodyboard and paddleboard divisions.

This story will be updated with results as they become available.

