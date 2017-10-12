Laguna will hold flood prevention practice

The city of Laguna Beach will hold its fifth annual flood prevention device practice day on Oct. 23.

Laguna Beach business owners are encouraged to train their employees on how to install devices, such as coated plywood panels, within doorways to prevent water from entering their properties.

Employees should also be familiar with the location of equipment and receive copies of flood-proofing plans.

Laguna Beach has designated the fourth Monday of every October as a practice day for installing the flood prevention equipment.

For more information, such as whether a business is in a flood hazard zone, contact the city’s code enforcement division at (949) 497-0301.

If a flood or other disaster occurs, all property and business owners who have registered through the AlertOC system will receive an emergency alert notification.

To register, go to alertoc.org.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce