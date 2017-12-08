Angels to sign Japanese pitching/hitting star Shohei Ohtani

The Angels pulled off a massive surprise Friday by earning the commitment of Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani, his agent said. The process of pursuing the 23-year-old pitcher and hitter became an all-out sweepstakes this off-season, with nearly all Major League Baseball teams involved. The Angels survived the first cut down to seven teams on Sunday, and on Friday they won.

They are expected to pay Ohtani a $2.315 million signing bonus, most of which they acquired in the last week hoping he'd accept their offer. They will also send a $20 million posting fee to Ohtani’s Japanese team, the Nippon Ham Fighters.

On the open market, Ohtani’s services would have netted around $200 million, major league executives estimate. By coming now rather than after he turned 25, Ohtani limited himself to a maximum $3.5 million bonus.

In a statement announcing the decision, Ohtani’s agent said the player determined the Angels could best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball.

“What mattered to him most wasn’t market size, time zone or league but that he felt a true bond with the Angels,” Nez Balelo said. “He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goal.”

