UFC President Dana White, excusing Ronda Rousey for being “psychotically competitive,” filled in for the former women’s bantamweight champion at a Wednesday news conference and said he expects “the old Ronda” in the octagon Friday night.

“If you look at the amount of press that’s been done by any fighter in UFC history, Ronda smokes everybody by a longshot,” White said. “This [pre-fight silence] is the way she wanted it. The only thing she cares about right now is focusing on winning.”

Rousey, 29, has not fought since her November 2015 second-round knockout loss by head kick to Holly Holm in Australia. Rousey (12-1) finally returns to the octagon in the UFC 207 main event at T-Mobile Arena against new champion Amanda Nunes (13-4) of Brazil.

Because Rousey begged off typical press commitments, the UFC allowed Nunes to skip Wednesday’s session too.