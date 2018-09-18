Clippers hire Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins as Executive Director of Research and Identity

Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins is joining the Clippers’ front office as executive director of research and identity, the team confirmed.
In his role, which the team called the first of its kind among NBA franchises, Jenkins will assist Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, and Michael Winger, the general manager, with the team’s amateur and professional scouting.
“Lee has spent his career profiling elite athletes, including most of the top players in the NBA,” Frank said in a news release. “Given Lee’s talent, knowledge, and credibility, we hope to blend his approach with our existing evaluation systems and highlight the personalities of our players."
Jenkins grew up in Southern California and has earned acclaim for his writing on the NBA, which he has primarily covered since joining the magazine 11 years ago. Frank called Jenkins the NBA’s “preeminent storyteller.”
“As a writer, I ask questions from a variety of angles and assemble information in different ways, until a portrait of a person emerges,” Jenkins said in a news release. “I am eager to bring that same process to the Clippers organization and add to their incredible team of evaluators and analysts. This team has the tools to build one of the great sports stories, and I’m excited to contribute.”
The Clippers open training camp Sept. 24 in Hawaii.