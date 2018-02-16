Advertisement

Dodgers All-Star Alex Wood to undergo X-ray on ankle

Andy McCullough
By
Feb 16, 2018 | 9:35 AM
| phoenix
Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood catches during drills at the team's spring training facility in Glendale, Ariz., on Wednesday. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Dodgers starter Alex Wood was scheduled to undergo an X-ray on his right ankle after injuring himself during a running drill on Thursday. Wood was not expected to participate in workouts a second day in a row.

"As I understand it, right now, everything is negative," manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't know the timeline, when he'll be back out there."

Wood made his first All-Star team in 2017. He finished the season with a 16-3 record and a 2.72 earned-run average.

Pitching prospect Walker Buehler returned to action after missing the workout on Thursday to undergo additional testing related to his physical.

