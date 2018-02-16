Dodgers All-Star Alex Wood to undergo X-ray on ankle

Dodgers starter Alex Wood was scheduled to undergo an X-ray on his right ankle after injuring himself during a running drill on Thursday. Wood was not expected to participate in workouts a second day in a row.
"As I understand it, right now, everything is negative," manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't know the timeline, when he'll be back out there."
Wood made his first All-Star team in 2017. He finished the season with a 16-3 record and a 2.72 earned-run average.
Pitching prospect Walker Buehler returned to action after missing the workout on Thursday to undergo additional testing related to his physical.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes