Dodgers list of non-roster invitees to spring training includes prospect Keibert Ruiz, switch-pitcher Pat Venditte

Banuelos, a 26-year-old left-hander, was considered a top-flight prospect before injuries interrupted his career. He underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2013. The Yankees traded him to Atlanta in 2015. He made six starts for Atlanta that season but was released the next summer. Pitching mostly in relief for the Angels' triple-A affiliate in 2017, Banuelos finished the season with a 4.93 earned-run average.