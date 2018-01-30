Advertisement

Dodgers list of non-roster invitees to spring training includes prospect Keibert Ruiz, switch-pitcher Pat Venditte

Andy McCullough
By
Jan 30, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte, pictured in 2015 as a member of the Oakland Athletics, had a 4.93 ERA with the Angels' triple-A club last season. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

The Dodgers announced a list of 22 minor-league players who have received invitations to spring training, a group headlined by top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, former New York Yankees pitching prospect Manny Banuelos and switch-pitcher Pat Venditte.

Baseball America rated Ruiz, a 19-year-old from Venezuela, as the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect heading into 2018, ranked behind pitcher Walker Buehler and outfielder Alex Verdugo. Ruiz posted an .840 on-base plus slugging percentage at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2017. He will be joined in camp by fellow catcher Will Smith, the 32nd overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Banuelos, a 26-year-old left-hander, was considered a top-flight prospect before injuries interrupted his career. He underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2013. The Yankees traded him to Atlanta in 2015. He made six starts for Atlanta that season but was released the next summer. Pitching mostly in relief for the Angels' triple-A affiliate in 2017, Banuelos finished the season with a 4.93 earned-run average.

Venditte, 32, is believed to be the only ambidextrous pitcher in baseball. He tends to throw left-handed when facing left-handed hitters, and vice versa against right-handed hitters. He appeared in 41 big-league games between 2015 and 2016. He finished 2017 with a 3.62 ERA for Philadelphia's triple-A affiliate.

Other notable names on the list include pitching prospect Yaisel Sierra and outfielders Yusniel Diaz and D.J. Peters.

Here is the full list of players:

Pitchers:

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Joe Broussard

RHP Daniel Corcino

RHP C.C. Lee

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Brian Moran

RHP Zach Neal

RHP Yaisel Sierra

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

Catchers:

Keibert Ruiz

Will Smith

Shawn Zarraga

Infielders:

Matt Beaty

Drew Jackson

Max Muncy

Jake Peter

Edwin Rios

Donovan Solano

Outfielders:

Yusniel Diaz

DJ Peters

Henry Ramos

Travis Taijeron

