Walker Buehler named NL Rookie of the Year finalist

After giving up nine runs in his first two playoff starts, Buehler delivered his best postseason work in his final two outings. In Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, Buehler held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run in 42/3 innings. In his only World Series outing, he tossed seven scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 18-inning victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 3. It was the only game the Dodgers won in the Series.