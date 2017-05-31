Dodgers' winning streak snapped in 2-1 loss to Cardinals

Crouched in right field, with two outs in the eighth inning of a tied game, Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez broke into a sprint when the ball rose off the bat. His jaunt did not last long. Hernandez slowed to a jog after a few steps, then stopped. There was nothing to do but watch.

A six-game winning streak snapped when Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler crushed a slider from reliever Ross Stripling for a decisive solo home run in a 2-1 Dodgers loss. Stripling was punished for an offspeed pitch over the heart of the plate in his second inning of work.

In one of his better performances in 2017, Hyun-Jin Ryu turned in six innings of one-run baseball. He exited without a chance for a victory, though, because of St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez. Martinez shut the Dodgers down for eight innings, yielding only one run himself. He struck out nine.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dodgers split up the tandem of Kenta Maeda and Ryu, who teamed to shut down the Cardinals last week at Dodger Stadium. Maeda labored through four innings on Tuesday. Ryu returned to the mound on Wednesday, inserted back into the rotation after Alex Wood experienced soreness in his sternum.

The opposition was formidable. Martinez wields a fastball that averages 96 mph. He strikes out more than a batter per inning. On Wednesday, he evaded a first-inning jam by inducing Adrian Gonzalez to hit into a double play.

St. Louis broke through against Ryu in the second. With a runner at second base, Ryu threw three changeups in a row to Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong. The third appeared to dip beneath the strike zone, but DeJong swung anyway. In center field, newly converted outfielder Chris Taylor stepped in when the ball came off the bat. An RBI double landed over his head.

Ryu did not crumble. He prevented the Cardinals from recording another hit until outfielder Stephen Piscotty smashed a ground-rule double in the fourth. Ryu retired the next batter to keep his teammates within a run.

The Dodgers scratched together a run in the sixth. Tempted by Martinez’s changeup, Corey Seager maintained his patience and took a walk. He hustled to third on a single by Yasmani Grandal. Gonzalez lofted a sacrifice fly that brought Seager home.

Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Caption Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Caption Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes