Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen not concerned about hamstring injury

A day after being scratched from his Cactus League debut, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen played catch and pronounced himself still on schedule to be ready for opening day.
Jansen injured his left hamstring while running sprints on Friday afternoon. Manager Dave Roberts described the injury as a "tweak," rather than a strain. Jansen did not undergo an MRI. Jansen downplayed the severity of his condition.
"You've got to be smart," Jansen said. "If you feel something, say something. I said something. I've just got to make sure I'll be healthy for the season."
Jansen expects to pitch in a minor-league game on Monday. His major-league debut is now scheduled for Thursday against Kansas City. Jansen was only slated to appear in two Cactus League games before the regular season began.
Jansen worked out under restrictions on Saturday. He walked on the treadmill, rather than running. He completed a bevy of exercises designed to rehabilitate his hamstring.
"It's a bummer," Jansen said. "But it's spring training. I'll be ready."
