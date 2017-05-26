Tommy Lasorda undergoes surgery to replace pacemaker

Tommy Lasorda, the Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, underwent surgery on Thursday to replace his pacemaker.

The Dodgers announced the procedure Friday morning. In a statement, the team indicated Lasorda is “doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium.”

Lasorda, 89, had been hospitalized earlier this month. He has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years, including a 10-day stint last October during the Dodgers’ playoff run.

Lasorda appeared at Dodger Stadium on May 3 as part of a ceremony to honor Vin Scully. He also appeared often during the spring at Camelback Ranch.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996. He won two World Series championships. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes