Tommy Lasorda undergoes surgery to replace pacemaker

Tommy Lasorda, the Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, underwent surgery on Thursday to replace his pacemaker.
The Dodgers announced the procedure Friday morning. In a statement, the team indicated Lasorda is “doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium.”
Lasorda, 89, had been hospitalized earlier this month. He has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years, including a 10-day stint last October during the Dodgers’ playoff run.
Lasorda appeared at Dodger Stadium on May 3 as part of a ceremony to honor Vin Scully. He also appeared often during the spring at Camelback Ranch.
Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996. He won two World Series championships. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.
