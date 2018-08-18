Manny Machado finds his swing after switch in Dodgers lineup

At that point, after 23 games as a Dodger, Machado was hitting .264 with two home runs and a .750 on-base plus slugging percentage. The production was useful, but well below the level the Dodgers expected when they shipped a five-prospect package to Baltimore to acquire the four-time All-Star. The Dodgers had installed Machado in the heart of their batting order, hoping he could replace injured shortstop Corey Seager as the regular No. 2 hitter.