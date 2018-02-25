Clayton Kershaw looks strong in Dodgers' 2-0 loss to Mariners

The Dodgers lost to the Mariners 2-0 at Peoria Baseball Complex. The Dodgers are 1-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: The bats were quiet on Sunday. The collection of Chase Utley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Matt Kemp, Yasmani Grandal and Joc Pederson all went hitless. Max Muncy, a non-roster invitee playing at first base, collected a pair of doubles.
ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw required 11 pitches to complete his first outing of the spring. He retired all three batters he faced in a brisk inning, then threw another inning in the bullpen. He earned a cheer from the crowd after unfurling a devastating curveball to Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano. "It was good to get back out there," Kershaw said. "I felt better doing this one than I did in bullpens or stuff like that. With the crowd, facing a different team, it helps a little bit. Glad to get out there, and even though it was just one inning, it felt good to be back out there."
EXTRA BASES: Alex Wood will start on Monday against the Rangers. Wood has been limited in his conditioning drills after spraining his ankle early in camp. The Dodgers have allowed him to continue his throwing program. He plans to pitch exclusively out of the stretch this season to maintain his mechanics. "His thought was if he goes out of the stretch, he can simplify," manager Dave Roberts said. "And it's easier to detect if he does get out of whack this year."
UP NEXT: At Texas Rangers, 12:10 p.m. Monday at Surprise Stadium. No TV. No radio.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes