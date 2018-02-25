Clayton Kershaw looks strong in Dodgers' 2-0 loss to Mariners

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw required 11 pitches to complete his first outing of the spring. He retired all three batters he faced in a brisk inning, then threw another inning in the bullpen. He earned a cheer from the crowd after unfurling a devastating curveball to Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano. "It was good to get back out there," Kershaw said. "I felt better doing this one than I did in bullpens or stuff like that. With the crowd, facing a different team, it helps a little bit. Glad to get out there, and even though it was just one inning, it felt good to be back out there."