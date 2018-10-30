Dodgers want Dave Roberts back next season, but what about Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado and Hyun-Jin Ryu?

While Kershaw and Roberts not returning would qualify as a surprise, that’s the expected outcome for the infielder. The understanding was clear from the moment Machado was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles for five prospects during the All-Star break. He was brought in to replace the injured Corey Seager at shortstop and bolster the lineup for the remainder of the season. Seager will return next season and moving Machado to third base, where he played and excelled before this season, is not an option with Justin Turner there. All signs pointed to the 26-year-old Machado joining as a three-month rental before signing a mega contract to play elsewhere.