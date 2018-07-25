Dodgers drop finale to Phillies, 7-3

After losing a marathon Tuesday, the Dodgers snoozed through the final sprint of their series with the Phillies, with a 7-3 defeat Wednesday to fall for the second game in a row.
Walker Buehler sputtered in the fifth inning and was charged with five runs. Max Muncy made the score look respectable with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. It was not enough to close the gap.
Recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City before the game, Buehler was pitching in the majors for the first time since July 13. He had not appeared in a game during the interim, as part of the team’s strategy to limit his innings for the second half. Buehler looked solid before the fifth, when the Phillies blitzed him and reliever Scott Alexander for five runs.
The Dodgers straggled back to Citizens Bank Park with only a brief nap between games. The contest on Tuesday dragged into Wednesday morning, lasting 16 innings that required five hours and 55 minutes of baseball. The game could only end when manager Dave Roberts ran out of pitchers and used Enrique Hernandez on the mound. Hernandez teed up a walkoff homer for Phillies veteran Trevor Plouffe.
On the morning after, the staff attempted to manufacture energy. Bench coach Bob Geren spotted backup catcher Austin Barnes, nicknamed “Sam,” eating breakfast and hollered across the clubhouse.
“Sammy!” Geren shouted. “Bring it today.”
“Blessed morning, blessed morning,” Barnes replied in between bites.
“Champions bounce back when they get knocked down,” Geren said.
The second bus from the team hotel, which contained most members of the roster, emptied into the clubhouse at 10:21 a.m. The game began two hours and 16 minutes later, merely 11 hours and 23 minutes after Hernandez threw the previous game’s final pitch.
The sleepiness extended to the home clubhouse too. The Dodgers manufactured a first-inning run off Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta after Joc Pederson singled, advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Andrew Knapp and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Roberts hoped Buehler could last deep into the game to take pressure off the bullpen. The bottom of the first was not encouraging. Buehler required 13 pitches to strike out Knapp. He surrendered a solo home run to Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins. The inning lasted 32 pitches.
Buehler found a groove after that. Through four innings, his pitch count was 66. After Hoskins went deep, Buehler retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. A string of 11 consecutive outs ended when Philadelphia rookie Scott Kingery came up.
Kingery had hit only four home runs all season. He entered the game slugging .329. He was still ready for a slider from Buehler that swept over the plate. Kingery lofted the pitch into right field, where it barely scraped over the wall, reeled in by a fan. The umpires reviewed the play but the home run stood.
The gates burst open soon after. Buehler gave up a single to second baseman Jesmuel Valentin and an RBI double to Knapp. After Hoskins was intentionally walked, Alexander arrived to face outfielder Odubel Herrera. Alexander was pitching for the third day in a row. He walked Herrera and gave up a bases-clearing triple to first baseman Carlos Santana on an inside sinker.