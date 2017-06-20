Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez says he could be out until late July

After receiving an epidural injection for a herniated disk in his back, Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez said he had not set a target date to resume baseball activities.

Manager Dave Roberts has floated the possibility of Gonzalez returning before the All-Star break. Gonzalez mentioned late July for a possible return.

Gonzalez is on the disabled list for the second time this season. He missed two weeks in May. Upon his return, his back continued to dog him. Gonzalez does not want to repeat that scenario.

“This time around, I’m not going to rush,” Gonzalez said before Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. “Obviously, I felt fine, but then the more baseball I [played], the more it started to stiffen up. I think slower is better than faster right now, at this point.”

Gonzalez has been unable to hit for power in 2017. He has a career-worst .339 slugging percentage, well below his .456 average slugging percentage as a Dodger.

Roberts, Kershaw move on

Roberts chose not to dwell on Clayton Kershaw’s performance on Monday night. Kershaw got credit for the victory, but he allowed a career-high four home runs to the Mets.

Afterward, Kershaw insisted he planned to move forward and not let the outing irritate him. Roberts chose a similar path, mentioning how Kershaw will face the Colorado Rockies this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

“I think Clayton’s pretty good about turning the page,” Roberts said. “But I wouldn’t want to be the Rockies come Saturday.”

Kershaw has already allowed a career-high 17 homers this season.

Short hop

Roberts tipped his cap to umpire Joe West, who umpired his 5,000th game on Tuesday. West was umpiring second base during Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series, when Roberts stole his way into baseball history. “Every single time I see him, he tells me he’s the one who made me famous,” Roberts said.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes