Dodgers hoping to avoid placing Chris Taylor on disabled list

Chris Taylor played a pivotal but brief role in the Dodgers’ victory over the Mets on Saturday night. Relegated to the bench to rest his sore left hamstring, he arrived as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning and drilled a double off Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Taylor coasted into second base and then was removed for a pinch runner — pitcher Ross Stripling.
“That’s a first,” Taylor said.
After aggravating his leg on Wednesday against the Cubs, Taylor did not start a game this weekend at Citi Field, but the Dodgers did not move closer to placing him on the disabled list. Manager Dave Roberts described the situation as “not ideal,” but suggested the team hoped to avoid shutting Taylor down for 10 days “unless we have to.”
“Where Chris is at right now, he’s doing some things as far as testing it,” Roberts said. “But to the point where we feel comfortable that he can just go out there and play and let it go and play the way that he’s capable of — we’re just not there. It’s a day to day thing.”
With Taylor on the bench, Enrique Hernandez has started at shortstop. The Dodgers lack a qualified backup, although Logan Forsythe could fill the role in an emergency.
Buehler throws ‘pretty good’ bullpen
Walker Buehler threw a bullpen session on Sunday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list after his outing on June 8 with a microfracture in his ribcage. Buehler had his throwing session postponed from Saturday in deference to lingering soreness in his ribs.
Buehler threw 17 pitches on Sunday. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt described the outing as “pretty good.”
The Dodgers can afford to take their time with Buehler. The team is monitoring his innings this season and the rotation is stocked with five pitchers, not including Caleb Ferguson, who struck out six in four innings of scoreless relief on Saturday.