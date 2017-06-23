Dodgers rolling as Rockies come to town for National League West showdown

Kenley Jansen can read a calendar. He offered the most distinct distillation of the Dodgers philosophy heading into this weekend’s series with Colorado. It’s June, Jansen reminded.

“It’s a long season, man,” Jansen said after his team won on Thursday for the seventh game in a row and the 13th time in 14 games. “I’m not getting caught up in all that excitement.”

Indeed, players like Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez echoed the sentiment. The Dodgers harbor respect for the Rockies, who have emerged as a surprising contender for the National League West, but they will not place an excessive amount of importance in one weekend series before the All-Star break. The Dodgers understand how much baseball remains in the year.

Even so, it will be an intriguing series. The Dodgers outclassed the Mets during a four-game drubbing. The Rockies dropped two of three to Arizona and fell 1 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the division race. The Dodgers shifted their rotation so their three most reliable starters will pitch.

Here are the matchups for this weekend:

Friday: LHP Kyle Freeland (8-4, 3.42 ERA) vs. LHP Alex Wood (7-0, 1.90 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08 ERA) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61 ERA)

Sunday: RHP German Márquez (5-3, 3.92 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 2.87 ERA)

“It’s going to be a fun weekend,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve got the guys who’ve been the most consistent for us this year taking the mound. We expect those guys to go out there and do what they’ve done. The Rockies, they’re a good ball club. They’re a good ball club. We’re going to play good baseball.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes