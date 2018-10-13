Rally comes too late and too short for Dodgers

But two factors were working in the Dodgers’ favor: an expanded roster and opposing clubs’ conventional pitcher usage. They could count on neither Friday night, and they knew it. The Brewers were unabashedly going to rely heavily on their bullpen because, simply, their relievers are significantly better than their starters. How they deployed their pitchers during their sweep of the Colorado Rockies in their National League Division Series was proof they were committed to disturbing traditionalist trends. They were poised to continue the approach in the NLCS.