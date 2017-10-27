Yuli Gurriel homers and Astros string together three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly to score three more runs as they get to Yu Darvish early in Game 3. Dodgers have bases-loaded, no-out situation in top of third but only get one.
Dodgers retired in order in top of first
|Houston Mitchell
World Series Game 3. Dodgers vs. Astros. Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr. Here we go.
Chris Taylor popped to second.
Corey Seager hit a rocket to shallow right. Altuve fielded it on a hop, kicked it, but still had time to throw Seager out. That's how hard it was hit.
Justin Turner hit the ball to deep right-center, but George Springer ran it down.