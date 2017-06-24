Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin live round-by-round coverage

Douglas Lima is defending the Bellator welterweight title in this bout. He has fought in Bellator since 2011 and is 7-1 with 6 knockouts in his last 8 fights. He is a well rounded fighter but has relied heavily on his striking in recent fights. Lorenz Larkin is a striking specialist. He looked particularly good in his final UFC fights, going 4-1 in his last 5. He fights for the Bellator title in his first Bellator fight, just like Ryan Bader did in the previous fight.

Round 1. The fighters are tentative early in the feeling out process. Both men rely more on their kicks than anything else for early offense. Lima is landing a little bit more and has a lot of power in his kicks. Lima moves in with a couple of punches and clinches up against the cage at the close of the round. 10-9 Lima.

Round 2. Lima opens with a body kick and then a leg kick. Larkin utilizes a nice combination punctuated by a hard low kick. Lima is bleeding from the nose. Larkin lands a few big punches but he gets dropped as he comes in with a counterpunch from Lima. Lima lands a series of punches on the ground looking to finish. Larkin is able to recover and he stands back up. Lima connects with a couple of big punches by the cage but Larkin answers back with a hard looping punch of his own. 10-9 Lima.

Round 3. Lima opens the third with a few kicks. That's usually one of Larkin's best weapons but Lima is getting the best of that game and it's been a big difference in this fight. As the round progresses, neither man is landing basically anything of consequence. Lima lands a couple punches late. 10-9 Lima.

Round 4. Very little is happening in the fourth. Lima lands a nice leg kick early and a straight punch later. Larkin has great movement but he is struggling to connect with much. Larkin backs Lima up with some punches and looks to land something big but he is off balance and Lima gets a takedown. Larkin stands up quickly and the round comes to a close. 10-9 Lima.

Round 5. Larkin lands a back kick to the body. Lima uses a looping left hand. Larkin answers with a heavy low kick. Larkin lands a nice jab and then ducks out of the way of two punches. Lima catches a head kick but Larkin lands a knee anyway and backs away. Larkin nails Lima with a big body kick late. 10-9 Larkin, 49-46 Lima.