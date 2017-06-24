Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione live round-by-round coverage

Fedor Emelianenko is considered by most to be the best heavyweight MMA fighter of all time. The longtime Pride heavyweight champion is excellent at exploiting opponents' weaknesses and has great mettle and power. He is also well known for his stoic demeanor. Matt Mitrione is a former NFL player who has notable athleticism and power of his own. It's a fight that most are predicting to end via knockout.

Round 1. Fedor moves forward closely, while Mitrione bounces around from side to side. The crowd, which cheered Fedor heavily coming out, chants "USA." Fedor lands a leg kick. The crowd begins to chant for Fedor. Mitrione and Fedor land punches simultaneously, and both are knocked backward to the ground by the force. Mitrione is in much better shape, and he pushes forward and lands additional punches on the ground until Fedor is out cold.

Winner: Matt Mitrione, KO, round 1.

After the fight, Matt Mitrione called for respect for Fedor, criticized Donald Trump and asked for people to support the family of deceased MMA fighter Tim Hague.

With two fighters that have such power, there's little margin for error. Mitrione caught Fedor harder than Fedor caught him, and that was it. Fedor's legacy is secure, but he has been hurt plenty of times in recent years. The charismatic Mitrione will always have this win over Fedor to look back on when it comes to his legacy as a professional fighter.