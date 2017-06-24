James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida live round-by-round coverage

James Gallagher is a prospect Bellator has high hopes for. The undefeated Irish fighter is 6-0 at just 20-years-old and has a very good ground game. Chinzo Machida is the older brother of former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and at 40-years-old is twice the age of Gallagher. He is a striker by trade.

Round 1. Gallagher looks to close distance. He shoots in for a takedown but doesn't come close. He lands a punch and then gets a takedown from much shorter distance moments later. Gallagher quickly passes into side control and then full guard. Gallagher takes the back and locks in a body triangle. He cuts Machida with a punch while looking to set up a rear naked choke. Gallagher gets the choke and Machida has to tap. The crowd explodes. Gallagher goes out into the crowd to celebrate with what is presumably his family.

Winner: James Gallagher, submission, round 1.

It's easy to understand what Bellator sees in Gallagher after that performance. It's not just that he won impressively but the way he carried himself from the moment he came out. He strutted around, played to the crowd and conducted himself like he's a big deal. That sort of self presentation goes a long way in MMA, as evidenced by Gallagher's countryman Conor McGregor.