Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus live round-by-round coverage

This fight is for the Bellator lightweight title. Michael Chandler is one of Bellator's top fighters and has been for years. He has fought some of the best lightweights in the world and run up a 16-3 record with his wrestling background and powerful striking. Brent Primus is 7-0 as a pro and has the biggest opportunity of his career with this fight.

Round 1. Primus throws a number of kicks early, both low and high. He knocks an off-balance Chandler off his feet with a kick and then lunges in with a flying knee. Primus lands a few more hard low kicks and Chandler's ankle appears in real trouble. Chandler is trying to act like he's fine, but it is clearly not the case. Chandler lands a big punch and tries to get a finish, but Primus is fine. They then call in the doctor and that may be it. The fight is stopped.

Winner: Brent Primus, TKO, round 1.

That was an unfortunate situation for Michael Chandler. He wanted to continue but his ankle was badly injured and the decision to stop the fight was clearly correct. Brent Primus looked great with his kicks and picked up a huge upset. Chandler wants a rematch and he's likely to get one. A rough evening continues for Bellator with unfortunate fight results and some underwhelming fights.