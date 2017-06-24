Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone live round-by-round coverage

Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.