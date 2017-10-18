Jake Arrieta keeps L.A. under control and Wade Davis gets a six-out save for Chicago, which wins its first game of the series. Game 5 is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.
Cubs are retired in order in bottom of the sixth
|Houston Mitchell
Kyle Schwarber grounded into the shift. Justin Turner, playing where the second baseman normally plays, threw him out.
Kris Bryant struck out swinging.
And that's it for Ross Stripling. Tony Watson is coming in to face Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo struck out swinging. The ball hit him, but it doesn't matter since he swung at the ball.