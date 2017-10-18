Cubs strand two in the bottom of the eighth

Austin Barnes at catcher. Tony Cingrani pitching.

Jon Jay was hit by a pitch.

Wade Davis struck out looking after fouling off about five pitches.

Albert Almora singled to left. First and second, one out.

Jason Heyward grounded to second. Taylor was late covering the bag, so they couldn't turn the double play.

And that's it for Tony Cingrani. Josh Fields coming into the game to face Kris Bryant.

Bryant grounded to second.