Dodgers strand two in the top of the seventh

Top of the seventh. Jason Heyward in at right field. Kyle Schwarber if out of the game.

Yasmani Grandal walked on four pitches.

Chase Utley struck out swinging.

Joc Pederson, hitting for Tony Watson, hit a tapper in front of the plate. Contreras threw Grandal out at second, but ball was hit too slowly for them to turn the double play.

With Chris Taylor batting, Pederson took second on a wild pitch.

Taylor walked. First and second, two out.

And that's it for Jake Arrieta, who gets a huge ovation as he walks off the field. The crowd groaned when Joe Maddon came out to get him. They do not want to see the bullpen.

Left-hander Brian Duensing in to face Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger flied to left. Jon Jay and Addison Russell almost ran into each other and Jay had to go to his knees to make the catch.