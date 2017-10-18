Alex Wood takes on Jake Arrieta as the Dodgers try to sweep the Cubs and advance to the World Series to play either the Yankees or Astros.
Dodgers strand two in the top of the first
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 4. The wind is blowing out at Wrigley Field.
Chris Taylor flied to deep center.
Cody Bellinger swung at a bad pitch for a strikeout. Bellinger has looked out of sorts for the playoffs, swinging at bad pitches and taking good pitches.
Justin Turner walked.
Yasiel Puig singled sharply to left, Turner to second.
Andre Ethier struck out swinging.