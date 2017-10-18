Dodgers strand two in the top of the first

Here we go. Game 4. The wind is blowing out at Wrigley Field.

Chris Taylor flied to deep center.

Cody Bellinger swung at a bad pitch for a strikeout. Bellinger has looked out of sorts for the playoffs, swinging at bad pitches and taking good pitches.

Justin Turner walked.

Yasiel Puig singled sharply to left, Turner to second.

Andre Ethier struck out swinging.