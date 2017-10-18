The Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs today at Wrigley Field in Game 4 of the NLCS. If they win, they will advance to the World Series to play either the Yankees or Astros. Lose and they play again Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.
Join Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough as they bring you all the info before and during the game right here.
Dodgers fans at Wrigley Field are happy, but don't want to jinx it
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Mehgin Lawrence and her dad, Don Hundoble, walked through an emptying Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, wearing Dodgers caps and grinning to themselves.
All around them, Cubs fans wearing their 2016 World Series hoodies and hats mourned the loss.
“Oh, well,” said one Cubs fan to himself. “At least we have the Blackhawks.”
Another: “They’re just better than us.”
Lawrence, 28, of Davenport, Iowa, said she didn’t want to act too excited or to trash-talk the Cubs because she didn’t want to jinx the Dodgers after their win.
“We don’t talk smack because then there’s bad luck,” she said. “But it feels pretty good.”
Lawrence, who was born in Long Beach and has been a Dodgers fan for as long as she can remember, said a Wrigley Field staff member was walking around with a big stack of baseball cards when he spotted her and her dad. He had some old Dodgers baseball cards. Did they want them? She said sure.
They happened to be a 1990 Kirk Gibson card and an Orel Hershiser card from 1988, the last year the Dodgers played in and won a World Series.
Lawrence said it felt lucky. But, again, she didn’t want to jinx it.
As they spoke, a woman in a Dodgers hoodie, Dodgers cap and Dodgers scarf came bounding up to them and hugged them. She grabbed them for a selfie. They’d never met before, but she was just so excited to see fellow L.A. fans. A man jumped in the photo, yelling, “Go, Dodgers!”
Lawrence said she and Hundoble hadn’t wanted to look too excited. But when she saw other Dodgers fans, she couldn’t help it. She got more animated as the game went on.
“You don’t want to draw too much attention to yourself,” she said. “But when the Cubs fans start going home, you get louder.”
Losing Corey Seager hasn't hurt Dodgers at all
|Bill Shaikin
Corey who?
On the morning of the opener of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager would not play because of injury. Cubs pitcher Jon Lester likened the impact on the Dodgers to how the Cubs might have been hurt had they lost Kris Bryant, the defending NL most valuable player. ESPN analyst Dan Szymborski calculated that the injury had reduced the Dodgers’ chance to win the series from 57.0% to 49.9% — in other words, “Dodgers favored” to “toss up.”
Dodgers' bullpen finally gives up some hits
|Andy McCullough
Alex Avila, a backup catcher, succeeded Tuesday where 31 consecutive Cubs had failed.
He got a hit off a Dodgers relief pitcher.
Dodger relievers had retired 29 out of the 31 batters they faced in the National League Championship Series before Avila lined a single off Ross Stripling leading off the bottom of the ninth inning.
Albert Almora followed Avila’s hit with a ground-rule double to left field, ending Stripling’s outing after two batters.
At that point, manager Dave Roberts turned to old faithful, Kenley Jansen, and the next three Cubs were retired in order — the final two by strikeout.
Before Avila’s hit, the only two Cubs to reach base off the bullpen were Anthony Rizzo, who was hit by a Jansen pitch in Game 2, and Kyle Schwarber, on a walk issued by Brandon Morrow in the eighth inning Tuesday.
Andre Ethier is there when the Dodgers need him
|Houston Mitchell
Never since 1988 have the Dodgers been this close to the World Series. They’ve been in the NLCS since then, but they’ve never won three games in the NLCS since 1988.
One more win. OK, actually five more wins. But right now, let’s just focus on one more win.
I hope Andre Ethier’s back isn’t bothering him after Game 3, because I’d love to see him in left field every time a right-hander starts in the playoffs.