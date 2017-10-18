Justin Turner's homer brings Dodgers within 3-2 in the top of the eighth

Top of the eighth. Wade Davis pitching, as Joe Maddon asks him to get a six-out save.

Justin Turner homered to DEEP left. And the Wrigley Field crowd got very quiet.

Yasiel Puig walked.

Andre Ethier popped to third.

Curtis Granderson struck out swinging for his fourth strikeout of the night. But wait, Granderson and Dave Roberts got mad and said he fouled it off. The umpires got together and chaged their mind. Joe Maddon was irate, and rightfully so, because it wasn't fouled. The umps kicked Maddon out of the game. Granderson gets new life at the plate.

And Granderson struck out again anyway.

Yasmani Grandal walked. First and second, two out. Chase Utley batting.

Utley stuck out swinging.

Tough night for Granderson and Utley.