These Dodgers fans have a message for Cubs fans

Josh Escobar, Juan Barrera and Miguel Escobar pose beneath their "Blue Crew" note on the Wrigley Field wall.

The exterior outfield brick walls at Wrigley Field, just beyond the ivy, are covered in chalked messages from Cubs fans, notes like "Go Cubs Go!" and "Cubs Forever!" and "Holy cow!"

People started writing messages on the wall during last year's Cubs' postseason, when the bricks bore a big, red and blue chalked "We Did Not Suck 2016." Fans brought back the chalk this year.

On Wednesday, with the Cubs trailing 3-0 to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, a threesome of Los Angeles fans sneaked a few notes of their own onto the bricks.

"Let's Go Dodgers," Miguel Escobar, 41, of Northridge, wrote in blue chalk, high up on the wall.

He was attending the game with his 16-year-old son, Josh, and his lifelong friend Juan Barrera, 37, of Burbank. They wrote their names and "Blue Crew" on the wall - a subtle message when the Cubs are, of course, wearing blue.

They almost felt bad, Escobar said, laughing. They were at Tuesday night's game and, even though the Dodgers won, it was hard to talk any smack because the Cubs fans and their Wrigley Field staff have been so darn friendly.

"Everybody's so nice, its hard to be mean to them," he said.

A man in a Cubs hat approached them as they stood by the wall, chalk in hand, wearing Dodgers clothes.

"First time here, guys?" the man asked.

It was, they said.

"Oh, enjoy it!" the man said, delighted. "I want to get out to Dodger Stadium sometime. Hopefully in Game 6!"

Escobar -- who still has the ticket stub from his first game at Dodger Stadium in 1990 -- said they were feeling good going into Wednesday's game.

"This is the closest we've been in 29 years, one game away," he said. "We're really hoping we can party in Wrigley Field tonight."

If the Dodgers win tonight? He might cry. Actually, he'll probably cry. He cried last year when the Cubs beat the Dodgers.

"I think we need it," Barrera said. "The Lakers have won the championship. The Kings. We're due. I think it's going to unite the city."